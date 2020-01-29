Army trains at Richmond County Airport

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A plane passes low over the Richmond County Airport, directed by air traffic controllers in training. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A plane passes low over the Richmond County Airport, directed by air traffic controllers in training. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Spc. Taylor Anderson, right, checks in with a pilot flying overhead while Pvt. Zander Steyn, left, provides support Tuesday at the Richmond County Airport. The pair are part of a group of Army air traffic controllers running training missions at the airport this week. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Spc. Taylor Anderson, right, checks in with a pilot flying overhead while Pvt. Zander Steyn, left, provides support Tuesday at the Richmond County Airport. The pair are part of a group of Army air traffic controllers running training missions at the airport this week.

ROCKINGHAM — It’s training week for a group of future Army air traffic controllers who will be calling the shots at the Richmond County Airport until Feb. 4.

Thanks to an agreement with the airport’s leadership in Jason Gainey, the 3-58 Airfield Operations Battalion, which is stationed at Ft. Bragg, is able to use the facility for monthly trainings at no cost, Sgt. Clayton Conrad said. This week, seven trainees are familiarizing themselves with air traffic control terminology, practicing responding to various emergency situations such as guiding a plane into the runway that has an engine problem, and running through different air traffic patterns with a series of small planes.

When they complete their training they could be deployed at a base overseas, Conrad said.

Until Feb. 4, the airspace around the airport will be military controlled Class D. This means that anyone flying within 2,500 feet of the surface and within a five-mile radius of the Richmond County Airport must establish two-way radio communication with the 3-58 Airfield Operations Battalion prior to entering the airspace and maintain communications while in the airspace, according to the FAA.

The battalion has set up a small base of operations along the runway where Spc. Taylor Anderson and Pvt. Zander Steyn were calling the shots from a Humvee as small planes zoomed overhead. In mid-March, the full battalion will conduct training operations at the airport, bringing in roughly 60 military service members to the facility, according to Conrad.

The airport is in the process of raising its outer fencing to 9 feet to keep out deer, Gainey said.

Under Gainey’s tenure, the airport has offered free flight training and time in the air to help participants on their way to getting a pilot’s license in exchange for helping mow the grass — which takes a team of people to tend to it. For every 10 hours of work they put in at the airport, they get 45 minutes of flight training and 15 minutes of ground training, all working towards their private pilot certifications.

Gainey said there are around seven people currently in this program. The volunteers must be between ages 16 and 18, and need approval from their counselor or school principal to participate. The FAA requires that pilots have 40 hours of flight time before they take their tests. Gainey told the Daily Journal that it can cost about $9,000 to pay for renting the plane, fuel and paying an instructor for an individual to earn their license elsewhere, a threshold the volunteers wouldn’t be able to meet.

The course teaches the volunteers about how weather affects their flight, weight and balance management, multi-tasking, how to calculate fuel burn based on the wind, and the differences between flying in varying environments, like at the mountains versus the beach.

Gainey has also recently started a formal flight school. Call the airport at (910) 997-5071 for more information.

