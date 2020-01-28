Richmond nurse honored with DAISY Award

Rockingham – Angela Long, R.N., has been recognized as a DAISY Award winner for FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

Long, a registered nurse who works at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond, was nominated for the award by a fellow nurse who says Long made her feel “right at home” after she started at FirstHealth.

“As a new nurse at MRH-Richmond, I have experienced many emotions, but because of Angela many uncertainties have subsided,” the nomination letter from Charlene Vallance read. “Your genuine smile, motivating attitude, patience, guidance and support is not something that can be taught. It comes from within. Your character traits and determination to help new nurses succeed is inspiring.”

Vallance went on to say that she is confident patients feel the exact same comfort when they interact with Long.

“When negativity may be all around them you make them want to be well. Your attitude puts a smile on their faces,” Vallance wrote. “In my eyes, you are invaluable, you are full of dignity and you are the kind of nurse I aspire to be. Thank you for your reassuring words of, ‘I am here to help you succeed.’ Those words will never be forgotten.”

Allison Duckworth, R.N., nurse executive at MRH-Richmond, said Long represents the best of FirstHealth.

“Angela has worked at Richmond for 15 years and has helped to mentor many nursing students and new nurses over the course of her career,” Duckworth said. “She truly exemplifies patient-centered care and has helped to instill this culture in all those who work with her. I’m very proud of her accomplishments, and we are fortunate to have her as part of our patient care team.”

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses was established by the Daisy Foundation, a not-for-profit, based in Glen Ellen, Calif. The foundation was started by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.

The care Barnes and his family received from nurses inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patients’ families.

Today, there are more than 2,800 health care facilities in all 50 states and 17 other countries honoring their nurses with the DAISY Award.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas, which includes Moore Regional Hospital, Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond, Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke and Montgomery Memorial Hospital, recognizes an extraordinary nurse each month, and has since 2014.

