News Briefs

Mavs CEO visits,

speaks at UNCP

PEMBROKE — Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall met with students at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on last week before headlining the Distinguished Speaker Series at Givens Performing Arts Center, where she shared a message of focus, integrity and education.

Marshall was joined on stage by UNCP alumnus and Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Newy Scruggs.

The speaker series continues on March 26 with a visit from U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.

***

Three charged in

elderly woman’s death

LUMBERTON — Three people have been arrested and charged with the murder of a 76-year-old Lumberton woman whose body was found early this week when firefighters and police responded to a fire at her home on Godwin Avenue.

They also are all charged with burglary, arson and other crimes in the death of Annette Hendren Ivey, whose body was found about 10 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was small and quickly contained.

Charged were: Kevin Hammonds, 25, of Lumberton; Maribel Christina Cain, 24, of Lumberton; and Lorie Lynn Sampson, 38, also of Lumberton.

***

Town has shortage

of police officers

RED SPRINGS — Town leaders are working to address the shortage of Red Springs Police Department officers that has strained its budget and left one sergeant and one officer covering each work shift.

Police Chief Ronnie Patterson requested help during a Jan. 7 Board of Commissioners meeting, telling the commissioners the department is understaffed and has been paying officers overtime pay for extra shift work, while salaried employees work 12-hour shifts with no overtime pay.

The department has paid $42,000 in overtime pay in six months.

The department currently has 12 officers, which is five short of fully staffed.

***

40 dogs seized,

woman charged

LUMBERTON — The county’s animal cruelty investigator is calling the seizure of 40 starving dogs at locations in St. Pauls and Lumberton the worst example of abuse she has seen in her 20-year career.

The dogs, which were seized on Jan. 17, ranged from puppies to 7-year-old dogs. They will not be euthanized and the hope is they are eventually well enough to be adopted.

Janice Maxine Brown, 55, of Lumberton, was arrested Thursday by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and charged with 40 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Brown was placed under a $5,000 secured bond.