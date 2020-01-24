County to consider becoming 2nd Amendment sanctuary

Ben Moss Ben Moss

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution to make Richmond County a 2nd Amendment “sanctuary” at their monthly meeting Feb. 4. This is partially in response to the advancement of firearm restrictions in the Virginia legislature last week which sparked protests.

Commissioner Ben Moss, a Republican and “big 2nd Amendment advocate,” drafted the resolution after hearing numerous concerns from residents over the last week. County Manager Bryan Land said in an email that the resolution closely resembles those passed by other counties in North Carolina.

The Virginia Senate voted along party lines to approve new measures last week that would mandate background checks for private firearm transfers, put a limit on gun purchases to one handgun a month and allow localities to ban firearms in public during a permitted event, CNN reported.

The bills must now go to the Virginia House of Delegates for a vote before becoming law.

Land said the county has since received “numerous requests” from citizens wanting them to “stand with neighboring counties and uphold the constitution of our state and our nation.”

The Associated Press reported that at least eight North Carolina counties have passed resolutions opposing any effort by legislators in Raleigh to curtail gun rights. A Change.org petition entitled “Make Richmond County NC a 2A Sanctuary” had more than 1,400 digital signatures as of Thursday evening.

Moss said his resolution “expresses intent to uphold the rights of law abiding citizens and to possess a firearm.”

“We want the Constitution to be upheld, it’s the supreme law of the nation,” Moss said. “It’s been around for a long time and I don’t see any reason to go changing it.”

He added that while the counties passing these resolutions may not be able to stop a law being passed at the state level, if enough of them express the desire to protect 2nd Amendment rights “it sends a clear message” of what citizens want.

Moss said he will present the resolution to the Board of Commissioners and they will discuss it and put it to a vote. A large contingent of supporters of the resolution, both local and from elsewhere, are expected to be present at the meeting, according to Joshua Flores, a former Republican candidate for the North Carolina House and a leading voice behind the petition.

Per Richmond County’s public comment law which bars the members of the public from addressing items on the current agenda, no members of the public will be able to comment on the issue at the monthly meeting Feb. 4.

Moss said he wants to listen to the concerns of residents pro or con. He said that despite his personal beliefs, “when you take on a role as a public servant, you’re supposed to do the will of the (people).”

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

