Police suspect

homicide in death

LUMBERTON — The death on Tuesday of a woman who lived on Godwin Avenue is being investigated as a homicide.

The body of 76-year-old Annette Hendren Ivey was found about 10 p.m. after Lumberton firefighters and city police answered a fire alarm at 1201 Godwin Ave., according to police Capt. Terry Parker. They quickly put out a small fire inside the home.

Annette Ivey lived with three others in her home at 1201 Godwin Ave., according to neighbors. She was a widow.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask for detectives Yvette Pitts or Charles Keenum.

***

MCaffrey gives Marine

two Super Bowl tickets

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is sending a U.S. Marine to the Super Bowl.

McCaffrey is teaming up with USAA, the NFL’s Salute to Service partner, and the Marine Corps Association & Foundation to send Sgt. Maj. Luis “Chino” Leiva to the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami.

McCaffrey this season became the third player in NFL history with at least 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. He will meet with Leiva and other military members at USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge during Super Bowl weekend.

Leiva joined the Marine Corps in 1990. He has been deployed to Iraq (2006-07), Afghanistan (2009-10), South Korea and Japan. Since August 2019, Leiva has been stationed at the School of Infantry East/Camp Geiger in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

He has received several honors, including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with gold star, Navy & Marine Corps Commendation Medal with four gold stars, the Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star and the Combat Action Ribbon with gold star.

“Sgt. Maj. Leiva started serving this country in the Marines before I was born and is still serving today, which is remarkable,” McCaffrey said in a statement. “I am thankful to be able to team up with USAA and the MCA&F to award a trip to the Super Bowl to Sergeant Major Leiva and am looking forward to personally thanking him for his continued service when we meet at the Super Bowl.”

Leiva is a New York native and a Baltimore Ravens fan. He plans to attend the Super Bowl with his brother.

***

Event to help

tell county’s stories

LUMBERTON — Southerly magazine will convene an event titled “Health, Housing, and Hurricane Recovery in Robeson County” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will take place in the BOOST Conference Room in Robeson Community College’s Student Center. It is open to anyone interested in talking about the future of Robeson County and how the media covers it.

Topics include hurricane recovery and preparedness, education, public health, the future of work, indigenous affairs, labor rights, affordability, housing, and more. There will be discussion of residents’ and workshop solutions with community leaders and neighbors.

***

Teen secretly taped

woman for a year

STATESVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old secretly recorded a woman in her bedroom for nearly a year, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Cody Daniel Wells of Statesville was arrested last week on five counts of felony secret peeping and was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

It’s not immediately known if Wells had an attorney who could comment.

Sheriff Darren Campbell says the unidentified woman discovered “an electronic video recording device” hidden in her home in western Iredell County.

The woman filed a report with the sheriff’s office on Dec. 20. The sheriff’s office said the peeping dates back to Jan. 1, 2019.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.