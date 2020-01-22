Rep. Dan Bishop to make appearance in Richmond County

Bishop Bishop

ROCKINGHAM — Congressman Dan Bishop will visit Richmond County Wednesday to meet with the Chamber of Commerce and local industry.

Bishop defeated Democrat Dan McCready to earn a seat representing the 9th Congressional District of North Carolina in September. He replaced Republican Mark Harris in a do-over election after Harris’ campaign became embroiled in an election fraud scandal.

Bishop will tour the American Woodmark plant in Hamlet Thursday morning and will meet with the Chamber from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at their new office at 505 Rockingham Rd. in Rockingham.

Emily Tucker, president of the Chamber, said Bishop’s visit will be a “meet and greet” with local residents and businesses. Tucker said he got a “late start” to introducing himself to Richmond County do to the unusual circumstances of the new election.

“We’re thankful for any time he can stop by and visit with members of the community,” Tucker said.

Bishop is a member of the Committee on Homeland Security and the Committee on Small Business.

“I look forward to meeting with entrepreneurs and manufacturers important to the local economy in Richmond County,” Bishop said Wednesday. “Small and medium businesses are the backbone of the American economy, and as a member of the Committee on Small Business, I look forward to discussing international trade developments and their local effect and controlling over-burdensome regulations.”

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

