Two teenagers shot in Wadesboro after basketball game altercation

The note posted on Snapchat threatening students in Wadesboro The note posted on Snapchat threatening students in Wadesboro Facebook photo Malik Bryd was a “good kid, good student and good athlete” according to those who knew him. Facebook photo Malik Bryd was a “good kid, good student and good athlete” according to those who knew him.

The murder of a 16-year-old and potential paralyzation of his 15-year-old cousin on Martin Luther King Day has cast a dark shadow over Wadesboro.

“We are just devastated,” exclaimed Pastor Steve Adams speaking not only of himself but of the community in general. “

And it was all over a pick-up basketball game.

According to officials, 16-year-old Malik Bryd, a good student and basketball player at Anson High School was playing in a pick-up game on the court in the parking lot of Harvest Ministries late Monday with his cousin, 15-year-old Chrishaun Hough when an altercation between players broke out.

Bryd and Hough left, but were followed by another car as they drove out off the ministry property. And on Oak Lane, less than a mile away, were ambushed in a drive-by shooting that took Bryd’s life and possibly left Hough paralyzed. Both teenage boys suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

“He was a good kid…a good student and a good athlete,” said Adams, who also coaches basketball at Anson.

No arrests have been made, but Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer said that “leads were being followed.”

Schools threatened on social media

A note, posted on SnapChat the next day, had both city and school officials on edge again.

The note said, “All Anson high school students do not go to school in the morning…somebody is supposed to be shooting up the school Middle school to”. “y’all be f****g careful”

According to Anson County Sheriff Landrik Reid, the threat was being taken very seriously. “We are investigating the threat and are on full alert,” he said.

No arrests have been made in the school threat as of press time either.

Teenage athlete killed, his 15-year-old cousin possibly paralyzed