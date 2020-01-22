Jan. 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 1 p.m. a victim went to the Rockingham Police Department to report $100 worth of 20 mg tablets of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine being either lost or stolen. There are no suspects in the case. The case has been closed by means of exception.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:40 p.m. police responded to a domestic disturbance at Hitchcock Creek. A female suspect is identified as a suspect. The case is inactive.

Jan. 18

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:10 p.m. police responded to Cabel Drive following a report of a stabbing. Zoraido Virginia Judd, 30, was arrested at the scene and charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. The victim was reportedly stabbed under the right arm. The weapon, a kitchen knife with a black handle, was seized by police. The case is closed.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:12 p.m. police responded to a report of a reckless driver on Fayetteville Road near Steele Street. Following a traffic stop, police charged Jose Isabel Franco Gonzalez, 63, with driving while impaired and failing to maintain lane. The case is closed.

Jan. 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 10 p.m. police responded to a report of trespassing and larceny at Walmart. Four pairs of jogger pants and two pairs of jeans were allegedly stolen but recovered. Joy Michela Berry, 53, is named as the suspect in the case, but the case has been closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:39 p.m. police responded to a report of stolen motor vehicle parts on South Caroline Street. The items reported stolen were four Honda rims and tires, a car battery and a catalytic converter worth a total of $700 and a the back passenger window was reported broken. The case is active with no suspects.

Jan. 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:15 a.m. police responded to a report of a vehicle being damaged on Crawford Creek Drive. The driver side door worth $200 was reportedly stolen, along with $200 center console, radio and dash. The car battery was also reported stolen. The case is active with no suspects.

ROCKIINGHAM — At 12:47 p.m. police received a call in reference to a robbery that allegedly occurred on Jan. 11 at a store on East Broad Avenue. The caller stated that the suspect stole $627.93 worth of merchandise and that surveillance footage had allowed them to identify the suspect as an 18-year-old male. The case has been closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2 p.m. police responded to a report of a suspect entering an unsecured vehicle on Scaleybark Road. The victim reported stolen a $10 black purse, a social security card, Medicare card, Medicaid card, SECU card, Lowe’s credit card and a Cato card. The case is active with no suspects.

Gavin Stone News Editor