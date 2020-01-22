Robert Leininger | Daily Journal The Regal Inn on West Broad Avenue now has a roof after burning down in January 2017. Robert Leininger | Daily Journal The Regal Inn on West Broad Avenue now has a roof after burning down in January 2017. File photo Firefighters work to extinguish a hulking fire at the Regal Inn in January 2017. Clouds of smoke billowed from the structure as intense flame raced throughout the structure. File photo Firefighters work to extinguish a hulking fire at the Regal Inn in January 2017. Clouds of smoke billowed from the structure as intense flame raced throughout the structure. File photo A fire rips through the second story of the Regal Inn in Rockingham early Monday morning. The cause of the blaze is still undetermined. File photo A fire rips through the second story of the Regal Inn in Rockingham early Monday morning. The cause of the blaze is still undetermined.

ROCKINGHAM — The Regal Inn finally has a roof again.

The hotel, located on the corner of West Broad Avenue and U.S. 220, was set to be condemned numerous times last year after the owners went nearly two years without taking steps to either rebuild or demolish it. The city of Rockingham began the condemnation process on Aug. 15, 2018 and the owners, Carolina Lodgings, stated their intent to reopen the hotel on the last day of the 90-day period for them to respond. Efforts to clean the property only began the week before Christmas 2018, and despite numerous extensions allowed by Assistant City Manager John Massey, the hotel was nearly condemned by a city council vote twice due to continued delays.

After the city delayed a vote in March 2019, which would cause the cost of demolition to be incurred in the following budget, Carolina Lodgings secured the needed permits to go ahead with the reconstruction of the hotel.

Now the hotel has a roof which is set to be fully completed within the next week, according to Ram Agarwal, owner of Carolina Lodgings. The roof is made with metal trusses, as opposed to the wooden trusses it had when it burned down. Metal trusses are more resistant to fire.

Agarwal said in an interview Tuesday that he has targeted a May or June for the reopening, which he added has been delayed about two months due to weather.

“It all depends on weather,” Agarwal said.

He said the hotel has had to replace the plumbing and electrical systems, but will have new plasma T.V.’s in the rooms.

“My customers are going to be very happy to have this,” Agarwal said.

