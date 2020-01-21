Regional News Briefs

RCC gets $136K

for scholarships

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College has been awarded two grants totaling $136,778 provided by the Native American Agriculture Fund.

The money will fund 10 scholarships to American Indian students who have an interest in agriculture.

This will be paired with RCC and N.C. State University’s PackTrac program. PackTrac is a collaborative program that provides academic training and advice to students passionate about agriculture and those who wish to earn a degree from NCSU.

For information, call Patrena Elliott at 910-272-3300 or email [email protected]

***

Maxton man is

jailed on drug charges

LUMBERTON — A Robeson County man was arrested last week and charged with numerous drugs crimes.

Martin Luther McLaughlin, 49, of Maxton, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, trafficking opioids, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule-II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule III-controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

***

Burglars rob store,

then torch it

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is investigating the Friday morning robbery and arson of the Quick Mart at 2011 Carthage Road that was heavily damaged in the blaze, particularly inside.

The burglars gained entry to the building by breaking a hole into the store’s back wall, which is made of one layer of brick and another of concrete blocks.

The store lost an estimated $12,000 in lottery tickets and $30,000 in cigarettes and cigars, said Steve Alshahi, store manager. Security camera footage from the store has been given to law enforcement.

***

Fired police officer

is now arrested

FAYETTEVILLE — A North Carolina police officer who had been fired for harassing rape victims continued to access a police database to obtain information about the women.

Paul George Matrafailo, 34, was arrested last week and charged with illegally accessing government computer.

Matrafailo was a detective with the Fayetteville Police Department but was fired on May 7 after three women accused him of sending them sexual messages, court documents said.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.