Colton Brown wins MLK essay contest

Colton Brown reads his winning essay on the topic of “there is still hope in the dream,” in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Brown recounted King’s history and shared stories of people who are still fighting to keep his “dream” alive. One example was the Richmond Raider community raising money to provide Michael Clinton with digital glasses that allowed him to see.

“This supports that there is still hope in MLK’s dream because he wanted every human to have equal rights to everything they need.”

Brown also highlighted a story from Reidsville in which a high school freshman was being bullied and sat by himself at lunch, according to a viral tweet about the incident. A group of seniors got together to sit with him the next day. Brown said that these teens were helping continue King’s dream because bullying goes against his value of equality.

