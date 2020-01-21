In NC congressional District 9, incumbent Republican Dan Bishop voted “no” on impeachment in December. He objected to Democrats’ interpretation of the call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, where Trump asked Zelenskiy for a favor before releasing military aid to Ukraine.

“The Democrats allege that these requests constituted an abuse of power, but President Zelenskiy on the call understood them as ‘actually the issue of making sure to restore the honesty,’” Bishop said.

Democrat Clayton Brooks III said the impeachment of President Trump should neither be taken lightly nor celebrated.

“However, any president must be accountable when a line is crossed that could potentially interfere with the integrity of American democracy. I must acknowledge that I am not in possession of all the facts; however, with the facts and testimony we’ve seen, if I had been in Congress, I would have voted for impeachment,” Brooks wrote to CPP.

Democrat Cynthia Wallace said the evidence presented during the impeachment hearings in the U.S. House of Representatives “should be troubling to every American.”

“I was highly engaged during the House hearing on impeachment and based on the evidence presented by the House that I saw and read, I would have voted for the Articles of Impeachment requiring the Senate to conduct a fair trial,” Wallace wrote to CPP.

Democratic candidate Marcus Williams responded with a statement that did not address CPP’s questions about his views on impeachment. Williams said he would “apply his acquired legal skills and expertise in economic development to promote policies that will uplift the people of the 9th Congressional District. As a serious statesman and independent free thinking citizen, all votes and decisions will be based on factual merit and not hyperpolitical affiliation.”

One other candidate did not return a request for comment.

Terry McDonald walks back to his car after having voted in the 9th discrict’s special elction on September 10, 2019 at the Stedman Community Building. "It’s your civic duty. You must vote, underline that, must vote", said McDonald about why he made a point to cast his vote in this unusual special election. "In our case it’s cultural to some degree. People died to vote and I honor that". [Melissa Sue Gerrits/For Carolina Public Press] https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_District-9-voter.jpg Terry McDonald walks back to his car after having voted in the 9th discrict’s special elction on September 10, 2019 at the Stedman Community Building. "It’s your civic duty. You must vote, underline that, must vote", said McDonald about why he made a point to cast his vote in this unusual special election. "In our case it’s cultural to some degree. People died to vote and I honor that". [Melissa Sue Gerrits/For Carolina Public Press]

Kate Martin Carolina Public Press