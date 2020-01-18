North Carolina Teen accused of shooting at cars

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A teenager has been accused of shooting at cars on a North Carolina highway, authorities said.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that the unidentified 14-year-old will be charged in juvenile court with 20 counts of discharging a barreled weapon into an occupied vehicle and 20 counts of damage to personal property, news outlets reported. The shootings happened near the 38-mile marker on U.S. Highway 264 in Wilson County.

The sheriff’s office said it received multiple calls Thursday from drivers whose vehicles were shot as they traveled in the area on Wednesday, and detectives determined that all of the vehicles were traveling east on U.S. 264. Because the shots were hitting the passenger sides of the vehicles and shooting out passenger-side windows, detectives determined where the shots were coming from and recovered a spent round, which turned out to be a pellet from a high-powered pellet rifle.

Detectives believe the shooter fired while hiding behind shrubbery along the roadway. More pellet ammunition and several rounds of BBs were found there.

At least five vehicles were shot between mile marker 38-40 on U.S. 264 on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office confirmed to news outlets.

The Bailey Police Department also warned drivers of the highway shootings Wednesday in two Facebook posts. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers were seen in the area as additional reports of shots fired along the stretch came in Thursday, news outlets reported.

Jill Walston told WNCN-TV she was a passenger in a car hit by an unknown shooter’s bullet just after 2 p.m. on Monday .

“I kind of hollered a little bit in the car and scooted over,” she said. “I said what’s that? What happened?”

Her son, Dustin Walston, was driving. He said the gunshot “radiated throughout the vehicle,” and he knew he hadn’t just hit road debris.

After the two returned home they noticed the hole in the car’s passenger side, near where Jill Walston had been sitting. A sheriff’s deputy confirmed it was from a bullet, she said.