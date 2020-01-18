Tribal Council elects

its leadership

PEMBROKE — A single change was made Thursday to its leadership when the Lumbee Tribal Council met to elect officers.

The only change to the council leadership was in the secretary position. Sharon Hunt, a District 2 representative, was the only nominee and was elected to the post by acclamation.

Others elected were:

— Ricky Burnett retained the title of council speaker.

— Corbin Eddings, the District 8 representative, was re-elected council vice chairman.

— The role of parliamentarian stayed with Larry Chavis, one of two District 6 representatives.

— Pam Hunt, one of two District 3 representatives, kept the title of treasurer.

***

Southside wins a

$1.4 million grant

ROWLAND — Southside-Ashpole Elementary School has won a $1.4 million, 3.5-year grant from the Department of Public Instruction to support school improvement.

The grant was competitive and is federal Title I funding through DPI’s Innovative Partnership Program. It was open to all school systems in the state, and 34 schools applied, with 10 earning grants in a blind judging.

A grant supervisor and a consulting company will be hired with the goal of boosting academic performance at Southside-Ashpole, the only school in North Carolina’s Innovative School District.

***

Man charged with

assault on officer

RED SPRINGS — A Red Springs man was arrested Monday on multiple charges, including assault on a government official.

Jamie Lynn Townsend, 49, of 312 Clifford Road, is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault on a government official and resisting a public officer, according to a statement by the Red Springs Police Department.

Townsend was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $6,500 secured bond.

***

Police investigate

shooting at cars

WILSON, N.C. — Police in North Carolina are warning motorists following reports that someone has been firing a gun at cars on a highway.

The Bailey Police Department warned drivers on Wednesday in two Facebook posts.

The shootings have occurred on U.S. Route 264 in Wilson County, which is east of Raleigh. Specifically, there were reports that shots were fired between mile markers 38 and 40 heading eastbound.

Police are urging drivers to pay attention to their surroundings and to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

Bailey police also said that they have alerted surrounding jurisdictions of the shootings.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.