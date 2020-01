Hardwired is back at Double Vision and ready to rock you with the best rock songs from the 70s, 80s, 90s and more. So grab a friend and let’s blow the roof off the mother. See ya there on Saturday, February 8 starting at 10 p.m. through 1 a.m.

