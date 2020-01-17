School bus driver assaulted by ex-boyfriend

LAURINBURG — A Scotland County Schools bus driver was attacked on Tuesday morning while on duty in what local police believe was a domestic incident.

According to police Lt. Jeremy White, a man identified as 46-year-old Kenneth L. Revels boarded the bus while it was stopped along Park Drive to pick up students.

“(He) began assaulting the bus driver by striking her about the head and body with his fists, knocking her to the (floor of the bus) and then stomping her with his foot,” White said. “Video footage on the bus assisted officers in identifying the suspect as Kenneth Latrell Revels, 46, of Laurinburg.”

The driver reportedly was able to keep her foot on the break so the bus didn’t move, as about 13 elementary and primary aged children were in the bus. After the assault, Revels fled on foot before police could be called.

White said the investigation revealed that Revels and the 47-year-old victim had previously been in a dating relationship.

Meredith Bounds, the public information officer for Scotland County Schools, released a statement Tuesday to parents of students and the media that stated the incident was an isolated one and that no students on the bus were injured.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority and we thank the Laurinburg police for their diligence during this ongoing investigation,” she added.

Revels, a resident of Laurinburg, remains on the loose and warrants have been processed for his capture. He is being charged with domestic violence protection order violation, assault on a female, assault on a school employee, disorderly conduct, trespassing on a school bus, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill (hands and feet).

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Revels is encouraged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Callers will be kept anonymous.

Police continue to search for Kenneth L. Revels