Tri-City renamed to honor founder

ROCKINGHAM — Tri-City Inc. is no more.

As of Thursday, the Rockingham-based commercial real estate firm will be known as C.F. Smith Property Group in honor of its founder, Claude F. Smith Jr. who passed in 2014. The company’s headquarters in Richmond Plaza was affixed with the new logo by lunch time Thursday.

Neil Robinette, CEO of what is now C.F. Smith Property Group, told an audience of local elected officials and business leaders gathered in the Cole Auditorium that despite the company being known as “Tri-City Inc.” for 55 years, the name always “bothered” and “confused” him.

“I’m not so sad to see (the name) go away — we constantly get mistaken for the three or four other ‘Tri Cities’ that are here regionally,” Robinette said. “Then we inevitably get asked, ‘Where are the three cities?’ and we really don’t have a good answer for it. So we’ve been branded with a name that really doesn’t tell anything about us, what we’ve done or really distinguish us in any way.”

“Tri City” initially referred to Rockingham, East Rockingham and Hamlet, and the company’s holdings now span 23 states. The new name, Robinette said, is a way to “honor the unique story of our founder and patriarch” in Smith, and “the company he built over 50 years through his passion, (entrepreneurship) and his dedication.”

Robinette joked that Smith probably wouldn’t be happy with the change, especially after seeing the cost of the rebrand.

Dr. Dale McInnis, president of Richmond Community College, touted the vision of Smith.

“When you look at things he invented, concepts he developed, the business model he planned out, which was copied multiple times, Neil and his team are now taking that and building on it, modernizing it and making it the model of the future,” McInnis said. “They built a company that Claude knew would not end with his passing so that his family could continue it and make it bigger and better than before.”

McInnis also expressed gratitude to the company for bringing big-name brands and shopping centers to rural communities, which “improves the quality of life” as well as gives a boost to the local tax base. McInnis also presented Robinette with a North Carolina flag that had been flown over the state capital on behalf of Sen. Tom McInnis, who could not be present for the event.

Claudia Robinette, president of C.F. Smith Property Group and daughter of Smith himself, shared what Tri-City meant to her. She connected it to one of her father’s sayings: “don’t judge those who try and fail, judge those who fail to try.” Therefore, Tri-City was “Try” City, and it was successful because of father’s willingness to try new things, she said, despite opposition.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

