Do you have what it takes? Have you ever dreamed about becoming a career firefighter with a Municipal Fire Department? Now could be the time to make your dreams come true! The Rockingham Fire Department is currently accepting applications for part-time certified firefighter positions within our department. Part-time firefighters in these positions will be required to work shift in the absence of RFD full-time firefighters. Salary DOQ. Richmond County residency restrictions have been lifted in order to expand our search efforts for qualified applicants. If you feel you have what it takes please email a cover letter and resume to [email protected] If you have any questions as they relate to this process, please feel free to call (910) 997-4002. Good luck to anyone interested!!

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_81973147_2548090351983514_3321349599280496640_n-2-.jpg