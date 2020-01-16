News Briefs

Forum to address

church shootings

LUMBERTON — The issue of active shooters in houses of worship has touched Robeson County in the form of a forum on how to prevent such a tragedy.

The Prevention and Response to the Active Shooter in Houses of Worship Robeson County Forum has been scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 in Robeson Community College’s A.D. Lewis Auditorium. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is the event organizer, and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the training.

Church leadership, security teams, and people who have a carry-concealed-weapons permit or are seeking a permit are invited to attend. Attendees will receive instruction on the laws regarding a CCW permit, how to set up security teams, and how to conduct in-house security assessments.

***

Town officials,

tribe can’t connect

ROWLAND — The Rowland Board of Commissioners and town administrators expressed concern on Tuesday about not being notified by Lumbee Tribe leaders that they had secured a grant that will green-light construction of housing in the town.

The tribe announced Tuesday morning that, with the help of the Robeson County government, they were able to secure a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant. The grant will help fund the construction of a senior citizens community center and 24 housing units in Rowland off N.C. 130.

***

School board

gets good report

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County got an outstanding report Tuesday regarding the turnaround is its beleaguered finances.

Midway through the 2019-20 school year, the schools have saved $2.5 million in operating expenses compared with this past year. With its fund balance dangerously low at the close of the last fiscal year, the board closed four schools and eliminated 265 teacher positions.

***

Man, dog killed

crossing street

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a pedestrian and his dog were killed by a car when they crossed a busy road outside of a crosswalk.

A police report from the Raleigh Police Department said the crash happened Tuesday night on Wake Forest Road in a commercial area north of Interstate 440.

The report said the vehicle was traveling north when “the pedestrian darted across the road.”

Police say the man was walking with his dog outside of a designated crossing area. The report states that both the man and dog died as a result of their injuries in the crash.

The pedestrian was identified as Donald Lee Lawver of Raleigh.

The police report didn’t list any charges against the driver.