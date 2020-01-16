Registration deadline for gaming tourney nears

Contributed photo Register for the G.R.E.A.T. Gaming Tournament by midnight Thursday, Jan. 16 by going online at Contributed photo Register for the G.R.E.A.T. Gaming Tournament by midnight Thursday, Jan. 16 by going online at ttp://richmondcc.edu/gameon or in person at Room 208 in the DeWitt building, which is the office of Dr. Cynthia Reeves.

ROCKINGHAM — Registration for the first G.R.E.A.T. Gaming Tournament at the Cole Auditorium this weekend closes Thursday night at midnight.

Players will face off in one-on-one matches of Madden 19, Super Smash Brothers and Fortnite. Proceeds from the tournament will raise money for the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Camps. The STEAM Camps are conducted by SWELL (STEM Wellness Empowering Lifelong Learners) at Richmond Community College, and introduce young students to computer engineering and robotics concepts.

To register, go to http://richmondcc.edu/gameon or in person at Room 208 in the DeWitt building, which is the office of Dr. Cynthia Reeves, who is one of the organizers of the event. The entry fee is $20. Anyone can enter the tournament.

The winner of each game will receive a $100 cash prize. Second place will receive $50.

The event is a collaboration between RCC, SWELL and GameStop, which provided the consoles and other gaming equipment. Sponsors include Trinity Services, Computer Zone and Mid-South Food Service.

