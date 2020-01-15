News Briefs

Surfer suffers

shark bite

RODANTHE, N.C. — A North Carolina man taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather was bitten by a shark while surfing off the coast Monday afternoon, according to a chief beach ranger.

A 26-year-old was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital about 2:30 p.m. with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Boone Vandzura, chief ranger with Cape Hatteras National Seashore, said.

The bite victim was identified as Samuel Horne from Manteo, his cousin Justin Copeland told The Virginian-Pilot. Horne was paddling in the surf near Sudie Payne Road in Rodanthe when he was bitten on the foot, Vandzura said. He will need stitches or staples to repair the injury, Copeland noted.

***

City annexes land

for residential use

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton City Council unanimously approved on Monday the annexation and rezoning of 31 acres along Caton Road to clear the way for a large residential development.

Developer David King said during a public hearing that he plans to put up to 170 apartment and duplex units on the site that borders the former Public Schools of Robeson County central office.

King’s company, Cape Fear Property Ventures, also won approval for the zoning change from Agricultural to Office Residential.

***

Two are facing

weapons charges

ST. PAULS — A Faison man and Parkton teen were arrested Friday and charged with weapons crimes as a result of two separate traffic stops.

Diamante Holmes, 20, of Faison, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and resisting a public officer.

A 17-year-old Parkton male was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. The name of the teen is being withheld because of his age.

***

RCC finally OKs

a $29M budget

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College board of trustees on Monday approved its long-overdue fiscal year 2019-20 budget.

“We are in the third quarter of our semester and, yes, we are just now approving our budget,” Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tami George said. “For us, a late budget is like in October.”

The college will be operating under a $29.7 million budget.

Because the state’s budget was never approved, the college has been operating under a continuing budget since the beginning of the fall 2019 semester.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.