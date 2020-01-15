More trains for Hamlet

HAMLET — The Hamlet City Council on Tuesday agreed to allow negotiations to begin on bringing a hand-made model train engine home to Hamlet where it would be put on display.

The engine was built by Hamlet-native Gene Ross, a former CSX employee and “master craftsman,” according to City Manager Jonathan Blanton. The engine, which was featured at the last Seaboard Festival, is about the size of an SUV and is made with a grill where the boiler would be, though Blanton said it has never been used to cook.

The council has authorized Blanton to pursue a deal to bring the engine to Hamlet. Blanton is authorized to spend up to $25,000 without being required to bring the purchase to a vote before the council.

Sam Ballard, president of the Hamlet Depot Board, said Ross wants to keep it in Hamlet despite offers from other locations, including a $10,000 offer from Atlanta. Ballard said the Depot Board has picked the Tornado Building across from the Depot where it could be on display, pending council approval.

“It’s a beautiful engine and I think — being the hub of the Seaboard and we have the name of a ‘railroad town’ all over the southeast — it would be a wonderful addition to Hamlet,” said Councilman Oscar Sellers.

The council approved a request to rezone 304 Henderson St., the former location of the Church of the Holy Spirit, from B-2 General Business to R-6 Residential.

The church plans to sell the property and “feels they would have a better opportunity to sell it as a residential dwelling,” according to the minutes from a Hamlet Planning and Zoning Board meeting on Aug. 19, 2019.

J.P. Haines, the owner of the church since 1988, told city staff that a realtor has told her that the 304 Henderson property “could have been sold several times if it was (zoned) residential.”

The council also approved an ordinance to demolish 720 Washington Ave., owned by Sarah Bryant, which has been deemed unfit for human habitation. City staff stated that a recent inspection showed the property has “holes and cracks in the structure, violations of the State building code, collection of rubbish which constitutes a fire hazard in the structure, broken glass at door that is not secured, and outside porches that are severely deteriorated that constitutes a hazard.”

The property is also located near an Elementary school. According to city staff, the property owner has not made any contact with the city since fines began June 29, 2016, and fines have since ceased due to them now exceeding the tax value of the property.

Mayor Bill Bayless signed a proclamation recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. day. Speaking in support, Councilman Maurice Stuart credited King with paving the way for him to be a member of the council as a black man.

“Dr. King was about racial equality and I am most excited to be able to sit upon this board and be able to be at the table,” Stuart said.

The events for MLK Day are as follows:

• “There is Still Hope in the Dream” gala from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 at Liberty Place located at 214 W. Washington St. Contact Bruce Stanback at 910-331-4246 or Dot Fisher Bynum at 910-582-0848 for more information.

• Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond,

• Commemorative Parade/March for the life of Martin Luther King will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 in front of Leath Memorial Library. Contact Maurice Stuart at 202-486-0143 for more information.

• Youth Speak Out! will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the James C. & Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center located at 1004 Leak St. in Rockingham. For more information contact Curtis Ingram at 910-206-1240.

• Youth Extravaganza will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the James C. & Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center located at 1004 Leak St. in Rockingham. Contact Bruce Stanback at 910-331-4246 for more information.

• Ecumenical Worship Service at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 at First Baptist Church located at 208 Charlotte St. in Hamlet. The guest speaker will be Torian McKenzie.

• and will conclude Celebration Luncheon at 12 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Sidney Grove Agape Center located at 401 McIntyre Rd. in Ellerbe with guest speaker Pastor Tommy Legrand of Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God in Christ.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_HamletBBQ.jpg

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]