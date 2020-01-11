Judge wants voting

location moved

ST. PAULS — Chief District Court Judge Judith Daniels asked the Board of Commissioners on Thursday that the courtroom in St. Pauls not be used as 2020 elections voting site.

The use of the St. Pauls courtroom by the Robeson County Board of Elections for early voting would conflict with court days on Thursdays.

Robeson County Board of Elections Chair Larry Townsend responded by setting an Elections Board meeting to discuss and vote on a change in venue from the courtroom to the National Guard Armory, located at 705 N. Old Stage Road in St. Pauls.

***

Cummings’ wife files

complaint over job

LUMBERTON — The wife of a county commissioner has filed a complaint against Robeson County’s government, apparently because she was not selected as the county’s tax administrator.

There were few details Thursday about the complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission office in Raleigh. But multiple sources have stated the complaint was filed by Betsy Cummings, wife of Raymond Cummings, a member of the Board of Commissioners since 1996.

Cummings was passed over for the leadership role in the Tax Office by the county commissioners in June.

County Attorney Rob Davis said he knows little about the case because he and is staff are not defending the county.

***

FBI searching for

“bad wig bandit”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FBI is asking the public’s help in catching a so-called “bad wig bandit” who’s been robbing banks in North Carolina.

The FBI said in a statement on Thursday that the suspect wore a different wig during each heist in the Charlotte area.

One wig was blonde. Another was black. The third was red.

The FBI said he robbed a BB&T in Huntersville on Dec. 13. He then robbed two banks on Jan. 7. The first was a New Horizon Bank in Belmont. The second was a Wells Fargo in Gastonia.

***

Census 2020 still

needs more workers

PEMBROKE — Want to work for a little more than $14 an hour, with flexible time?

Census 2020 workers are being sought, the Lumber River Council of Governments says. And the pay rate is $14.50, with flexible hours.

A COG email stated, “About half the workers that are needed have been hired for our counties. These enumerator positions are extremely important to our communities and quality workers are needed.”

The way to apply is to go to 2020censusgov/jobs.