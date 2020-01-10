The West family has grown their own Christmas tree — for 17 years

Photos courtesy of the Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group

Have you ever wondered if you could grow a Christmas tree? The family of Sam and Lisa West has seventeen years of experience. The West family has enjoyed watching their white spruce grow right along with their children. Pictured below is their daughter, Sydney West. “The key to successful growth,” says Sam West, “is to keep on watering it.” They have been amazed by how quickly the spruce has grown. The Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group would like to encourage you to view this beautiful white spruce “Tree of the Month” on the corner of NC-177 and Hylan Ave.

