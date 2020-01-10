North Carolina health officials report pediatric flu death

AP File Photo There’s still time to get a flu shot. AP File Photo There’s still time to get a flu shot.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has its first pediatric flu death for the 2019-2020 flu season, health officials said.

A child in the western part of the state died in December from complications from the flu, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release on Thursday.

The department said it won’t release any additional information on the child. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 27 pediatric flu deaths across the country as of Jan. 4.

According to the department, there have been 22 deaths in North Carolina from the flu this season. Of those deaths, 14 involve people aged 65 and older.

Influenza in all Maine counties

Cases of influenza have been found in all 16 Maine counties and the disease is now considered widespread, state health officials said Wednesday.

So far in the current season that began in the fall and will last into spring, 90 people in the state have been hospitalized with the flu and 1,287 people have tested positive, health officials said.

The number is likely an underrepresentation of the number of people who have been infected, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Minnesota flu deaths double to 16

The number of flu deaths in Minnesota this season has double, health officials said Thursday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s weekly influenza report , as of last week 16 people have died of flu so far this season. That’s double the total of eight deaths that had been reported by the previous week. But no children have died of the flu, according to the report.

More than 750 people have been hospitalized because of the flu in Minnesota so far this season.

Nineteen deaths have been confirmed from the flu in Washington state so far this season, including two children who died, the state Department of Health reports.

The latest update from health officials says flu activity in the state is elevated, with more than 1,800 patients reporting flu-like systems during the last week of December alone – the most recent period for which data is available.

Ten outbreaks of flu-like sickness also have been reported at long-term care facilities in the state so far in the 2019-2020 season to date.

9 flu deaths confirmed in Washington state

KOMO reports of the 19 people who have died in Washington state, one was less than 5 years old and another was between the ages of 5 and 17, state health officials report. One adult between the ages of 30 and 49 also has died, and the remaining 16 deaths were in people aged 50 or older.

The greatest concentration of flu deaths has been in Pierce County, where five deaths have been reported. The other deaths are spread among 11 other counties, including King, Kitsap, Thurston and Whatcom counties in Western Washington.

Two children in Tennessee have died from the flu

One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other in East Tennessee, news outlets reported, citing the Tennessee Department of Health.

Health officials didn’t include any additional information about the children who died, but said the illness kills several juveniles in the state each year.

Flu activity is widespread in Tennessee. The number of cases typically peak in January or February.

Officials say flu shots are still available and urged people to get vaccinated.

AP File Photo There’s still time to get a flu shot. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_flu-vaccination.jpg AP File Photo There’s still time to get a flu shot.