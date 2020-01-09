County addresses Animal Shelter complaints

It was a story that tugged at the heart-strings.

Terrified puppies and kittens, locked in cages and suffering. An animal shelter run by a Cruella De Vil-like character who could care less if the animals lived or died. And her staff just as uncaring, with regular beatings part of their protocol.

All highlighted by photos of Hope, and Nathan and little Oreo, with her dead kittens at her feet.

And that’s exactly what it was — a story — concocted by someone with a vendetta against the county for motivation. She made it up.

At least that was the basic conclusion of a county and state investigation into abuses at the Richmond County Animal Shelter, according to the evidenciary findings presented at Tuesday night’s County Commissioner meeting.

In a power-point presentation, Richmond County Commissioner Ben Moss addressed page by page, picture by picture, the complaints presented to the board last month by former Shelter volunteer Kristi Newton.

“Last month, the board chose not to respond (to the allegations by Newton) until we did our research,” Moss emphasized. “Her complaint did not fall on deaf ears,” he pointed out.

Moss went on to say that using data from their own investigation as well as evidence that was found when the state did an investigation into the Animal Shelter, the problems Newton found so critical were either unsubstantiated or misinterpretated.

“The state has investigated us,” said Moss. “We paid a fine. They found 10 violations, and those problems have been fixed,” he said.

Moss then detailed his findings, “In the first picture, a dog named Jade (was supposedly mistreated). Jade came to us blind, deaf and unable to eat. We had to preform an emergency euthansia to put it out of its misery. On June 4, Jay’s owners came in and expressed their gratitude for what we had done,” Moss said, explaining that the owners couldn’t emotionally handle putting the dog down themselves.

Moss continued down the list, showing proof that most of the animals had been successfully adopted out to good homes within days of their arrival.

“We were accused of not getting veterinary help for a dog, Nick. But the card here shows he did get veterinary care and was adopted out and got a home. He wouldn’t have qualified to be adopted out without the care of a vet, due to an ear infection,” Moss explained.

Allegations of freezing animals made to stay outside in winter weather were met with pictures showing dogs and their litters in blankets and beds, warm and comfortable.

“We met with the state veterinary association, and I asked them straight up to rate our facility, and they said it was an 8 out of a 10,” said Moss. “So I asked what we would have to do to make that a 10? And we are now putting together plans and procedures to get that 10,” he said.

“We are dedicated to taking care of our animals and we are committed to rehoming our pets,” Moss concluded.

