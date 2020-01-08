Warrants: Pair stole trailers belonging to East Rockingham FD, individual

ROCKINGHAM — Two Rockingham individuals have been charged with stealing a trailer belonging to the East Rockingham Fire Department, as well as a vehicle and trailer belonging to another individual.

Celia Elizabeth Martin, 35, and Jacob Wade Martin, 29, who are listed as living at the same address are both charged with one felony count each of larceny, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and obtaining property through false pretenses.

The trailer belonging to the East Rockingham Fire Department, valued at $6,000, was stolen on New Year’s Day. It has since been returned, according to Chief Bill Bayless. The pair allegedly sold the other stolen trailer, a black 6-by-10 foot trailer with white wheels valued at $1,500, to a pawn shop for $400 on Jan. 3, according to a warrant for their arrest.

Warrants also allege that the pair was in possession of a 1995 Jeep Cherokee valued at roughly $3,500 belonging to the same owner as the trailer with white wheels.

Celia and Jacob Martin are held at the Richmond County Jail under matching $25,000 secured bonds. They are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

