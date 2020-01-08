Students, faculty honored for service efforts

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Shanda Roberson, who coordinated a student drive to raise money to provide Michael Clinton with digital glasses that allowed him to see, recounts the hard work of the students and faculty to make sight for Clinton a reality. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Shanda Roberson, who coordinated a student drive to raise money to provide Michael Clinton with digital glasses that allowed him to see, recounts the hard work of the students and faculty to make sight for Clinton a reality. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Brandon Streeter, left, embraces Suzanne Hudson at the Richmond County School Board meeting on Tuesday where he was recognized for starting a donation drive for the Place of Grace Campus and leading it for the last two years. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Brandon Streeter, left, embraces Suzanne Hudson at the Richmond County School Board meeting on Tuesday where he was recognized for starting a donation drive for the Place of Grace Campus and leading it for the last two years.

HAMLET — Richmond County Schools kicked off 2020 by honoring a long procession of students and faculty who have stood out whether through individual service or by inspiring others.

Among those was Brandon Streeter, who first approached Beta Club advisor Suzanne Hudson in 2018 with a desire to do something to help those who are less fortunate by sending undergarments — which, along with socks, are the most requested items at homeless shelters — to the Place of Grace Campus in East Rockingham which provides a number of services for the homeless, including housing and a great deal of free clothing.

Hudson said Streeter designed a flyer which he shared all over social media and gathered donations from throughout the community, and then did it all over again this year. The school system additionally donated $250 to Place of Grace in Streeter’s name.

The donation this year included “two car loads” of socks and underwear, as well as toiletries, new towels, and more than a dozen new pairs of shoes courtesy of L.J. Bell Elementary School, according to Hudson.

“We’re really proud of students like Brandon who see a need in the community and step up and do something just for doing the right thing,” she said. “It’s a wonderful example of what we have at our school and what we see at our school on a daily basis.”

In a follow up to the electric assembly before Christmas break last month in which Michael Clinton, who is legally blind, received eSight glasses allowed him to see as all the students who pitched in to pay for the glasses cheered him on, Shanda Roberson, who coordinated the drive along with other staff and students, recounted the achievement of the students for the board.

“Our students at Richmond Senior High School — when we give them an opportunity to shine, the really do,” Roberson said. “We simply asked the kids to give us their change for two weeks … before long we met our goal of $3,000.”

Roberson said she expected to have maybe $50 after the first day of fundraising, trying to reach $3,000 to match the funds provided by the Knights for the Blind to pay for the $6,000 glasses. But the students raised about $500 in one day. They ended up with $4,500 in two weeks.

Roberson commended Tiffany Covington’s class for raising more than $1,000 in donations by venturing out into the community, as well as Hudson’s civics class for stepping up to support the effort.

The board also recognized faculty with Inspiring Excellence Awards: Maria Douglas, Christie Arias and Daniel Diggs. Douglas works the front desk at RSHS and is a bus driver in the morning and afternoons and is bus coordinator.

“In her head, she holds the bus routes, neighborhoods, addresses and students for the entire county. There is not a road or route she does not know,” said Public Information Officer Jasmine Hager, reading a statement from Principal Jim Butler. “After 4 years, I am still amazed at her ability to coordinate the Raider buses and many shuttles we run during each school day.”

Arias is the Raider data manager, putting together a master class schedule that includes 90 teachers, two schools and more than 1,600 students.

“(Arias) is so important to the success of RSHS,” read Butler’s statement. “Imagine putting together the hardest 1,500 piece jigsaw puzzle. Now Imagine all the pieces were blank. That’s the job of the Raider data manager.”

Diggs was a substitute teacher with RSHS after starting his life angling for a different career path. From subbing, he was offered a full-time job and has now taught physical science, biology, anatomy, environmental earth science and AP courses, and his love for the Raider Band lead him to be named assistant band director.

“(Diggs) is a great role model for perseverance and going that extra mile,” read Butler’s statement. “He has handled every assignment with enthusiasm.”

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

