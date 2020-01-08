News Briefs: Jan. 7

Rescue squad asks for increase

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Council agreed on Monday to consider a request to increase funding for the Pembroke Rescue Squad.

The town currently allocates $5,000 each year from its budget.

Flora Lowery, chairperson of the Pembroke Rescue Squad board of directors, unsuccessfully asked for more money to help the squad secure a loan to cover the cost of moving to a new facility back in June when the town was in the process of approving its 2019-20 budget.

Rescue squad Chief Matt Locklear asked the board on Monday to revisit the request and consider allocating $20,000 a year.

***

County working on subdivision rules

LUMBERTON — In an effort to get a grip on haphazard housing development, the Robeson County Board of Commissioners moved forward Monday on writing a new subdivision ordinance that will end new housing developments with dirt roads.

A new ordinance will be ready for adoption this spring, according to Dixon Ivey, county Planning director. In the meantime, the commissioners amended an ordinance to put some restrictions on families from subdividing land for housing for relatives.

The county put a moratorium on new subdivision development in December until this month.

***

Crown to host dinner served with murder

FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time ever, the Crown Complex will host not just another ordinary, traditional holiday dinner or ticketed event, but a night filled with suspense, crime, mystery and more.

It’s the Valentine’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theater.

The Crown Complex is inviting guests to help crack a murder mystery in the Crown Ballroom on Valentine’s Day, which is Feb. 14. Cocktail hour will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and the dinner theater is 7 to 9 p.m.

Single tickets are $100 and tickets for couples are $180. Tickets can be purchased by calling 910-438-4100. Seating is limited.

***

Purdue workers reach milestone

ROCKINGHAM — The staff of the Perdue Farms plant here achieved a safety milestone recently after working two million consecutive production hours without experiencing an OSHA recordable lost-time case. Counting toward the milestone began Dec. 9, 2018.

Perdue’s Rockingham plant, which employs more than 1,200 associates, has a safety program that encourages active employee participation and input.

As of November 2019, Perdue’s lost-time rate was 0.31 per 100 workers, compared to 0.80 per 100 workers statewide.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.