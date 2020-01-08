Students receive job experience, scholarships

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Jason Perakis, advanced manufacturing teacher and career development coordinator for Richmond Senior High School, bragged on the six students he connected to internships with local industry and leaders at the Richmond County School Board’s monthly meeting Tuesday. He said these connections were made in response to the “buzz words” throughout the country which are the “skills gap,” meaning that the country is losing people who know how to work with their hands. Blake Cherry worked with Therafirm, Zac Sharpe worked with Aberdeen Fire Department, Tyler King worked with Sport Cycles, Kane Butler worked with B & D Spindles, Saul Martinez worked with Dieffenbach and Erika Mendez worked with Chief District Court Judge Amy Wilson. Saul, Blake and Greg Norton, instructional management coordinator for RCS’s Career Technical Education program, received scholarships from the Harbor Freight Fellowship Program for $1,250, according to Charlie Plant with Harbor Freight Fellows.