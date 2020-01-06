Purdue workers reach safety milestone

ROCKINGHAM — The staff of the Perdue Farms plant in Rockingham achieved a safety milestone recently after working two million consecutive production hours without experiencing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable lost-time case. Counting toward the milestone began December 9, 2018.

“Achieving a milestone like this is because of our associates’ commitment to working safely every day and watching out for one another,” said Lee Hiner, director of the company’s Rockingham plant, in a press release. “I’m proud of our Rockingham team for their strong focus and dedication to ensure a safe and injury-free workplace.”

Hiner explained that Perdue’s Rockingham plant, which employs more than 1,200 associates, has a safety program that encourages active employee participation and input. Associates take part in safety committees, which meet regularly to discuss safety issues, as well as perform safety inspections before the start of each shift. Associates have the authority to stop production or prevent start-up if any unsafe condition exists. In addition, all associate attend safety awareness training, and are encouraged to look for and report any potential hazard, according to a press release.

As of November 2019, Perdue’s lost-time rate was 0.31 per 100 workers, compared to the lost-time rate for all North Carolina goods-producing industries combined which was 0.80 per 100 workers, according to U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

