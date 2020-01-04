Rockingham Crime Report: Jan. 3, 2020

Dec. 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 11 a.m. police responded to a report of a break-in and larceny at a motel on South Hancock Street. A 42-inch TV worth $150 and a bed spread worth $30 were reported stolen, and a $200 plexi-glass window was damaged. The case is listed as active and police have a description of a suspect.

Dec. 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:25 p.m. police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a hotel on South Hancock Street. Police determined that the dispute had not turned physical and the events did not meet the criteria for any person to be charged with a crime. A male suspect was taken into custody regarding an outstanding process.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a break-in and larceny at a car wash on East Broad Avenue. A $3,000 BanaLogic machine was damaged, as was a $300 air compressor. A $100 couch was burned and $60 worth of tools were stolen. The case is listed as active and with no suspect.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10 a.m. police responded to a report of a larceny at Lowe’s. The victim reported a wallet being stolen with $50 in cash, a debit card, social security card and driver’s license inside. The case is active with a description of a suspect.

Dec. 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 8 a.m. police responded to an East Broad Avenue gas station and an car dealership following a report of someone breaking into multiple vehicles. Three vehicles were broken into at the gas station and six at the dealership. A $500 tool bag and a $50 gas can were reported stolen. The case is listed as active and police have identified a suspect.

Dec. 30

ROCKINGHAM — Police responded to a report of $4,221.72 being charged on a stolen Lowe’s Card. The case is listed as active and police have identified a suspect.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5 p.m. police responded to a report of a larceny at an East Broad Avenue gas station. The five items stolen were valued at a total of $125 and included a purse, wallet, and tablet. The case is listed as active and police have identified a suspect.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:20 p.m. police responded to a report of a break-in at a residence on Deweese Avenue. As police approached the residence, the suspect was leaving in a black truck. The officer conducted a vehicle stop and informed the suspect of their outstanding warrants, prompting the suspect to drive off on U.S. 1. The victim advised that the suspect had taken the hinges off their door, though no items are reported stolen. The case has been closed by arrest of an unnamed suspect.

Dec. 31

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:15 p.m. police responded to a report of a break-in and assault on Cauthen Drive. The items reported stolen are: a Smart TV worth $300, a wooden dining room table worth $300 and three glass tables worth a total of $50. A door and doorframe sustained $50 worth of damage. The victim sustained minor injuries in the assault. The case is listed as active and police have identified a suspect.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:40 p.m. police responded to a report of felony financial card fraud at a residence on Pineridge Drive. The victim reported $327.04 stolen from her account by two individuals she allowed to live with her. The case is listed as active and police have identified the suspects.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:30 p.m. police responded to a report of a break-in and larceny at a residence on Midway Road. The victim reported a 55-inch flat screen TV worth $400 stolen from the residence. The case is active with no suspect.

Jan. 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:25 a.m. police responded to a report of a person refusing to leave at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond. The suspect was removed from the premises and taken to the Richmond County Jail.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:50 p.m. police responded to a report of a counterfeit bill being used at an East Broad Avenue grocery store. The bill has been seized as has camera footage from the store. The case is listed as inactive with no suspect.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:40 p.m. police responded to a report of a dog bite at a residence on Copeland Street. The victim told police that their dog and another dog were fighting and that when they tried to break up the fight, the other dog bit the victim, puncturing the skin. The dog was seized.

