Vulcan to expand mining area, hire new staff

ROCKINGHAM — This month, Vulcan Materials Company plans to begin development of a 68-acre property to be known as the Rockingham Quarry North Site to support its existing Rockingham Quarry, the company announced Friday.

This expansion represents a 7.5% increase in Vulcan’s current 902 acres of permitted area in Richmond County, 38 acres of which will be mining area, and will allow the company to begin a new round of hiring, according to a spokesman for the company. This project is expected to be completed this fall.

“This project demonstrates growth and strength in the local and regional economy and will serve as a catalyst that will help us continue generating economic and community benefits in Richmond County,” said Rockingham Quarry Plant Manager Matthew Medlin in a press release. “For more than 50 years, the Rockingham Quarry has served as an important economic engine for Richmond County and a local community partner, which will continue heading into 2020 and beyond.”

The North Site, located just north of Galestown Road and west of Lassiter Road, has been owned by Vulcan since the early 1990s and is fully permitted for mining, according to a press release. The site will be separated from Galestown Road by existing vegetation and landscaped berms that will be planted with grasses, longleaf and Virginia Pines to provide visual screening and sound buffering. As part of the project, Vulcan will fund and make improvements to a portion of Galestown Road, the release states.

Vulcan will mine granite from the site, process it with portable equipment and load customer trucks for delivery. A spokesman could not provide details on how many new employees the company is looking to hire, nor how this expansion will impact the local economy, saying only that the 68-acre expansion “extends the life of the quarry” and that it will allow the company to maintain its current economic impact.

Vulcan has also announced plans to expand their permitted area by 218 acres in the coming years, which would represent a 24.2% expansion in their territory. This property will be adjacent to the North Site, northeast of the power lines and north of Galestown Road. The company still has to obtain fulfill zoning and permitting requirements for this expansion, unlike the North Site, which could take between three to five years to complete.

Vulcan said it has pledged to work with neighbors and the community to design a responsive plan before submitting plans for this project.

For more information, call Vulcan’s Community Line at (980) 296-1919 or visit www.VulcanRockinghamQuarry.com.

Beginning in 1969, the Rockingham Quarry has produced construction aggregates that are used to build the region’s roads, bridges, homes, hospitals, schools, office buildings and places of worship. The Rockingham Quarry currently employs 70 workers and is one of 22 facilities Vulcan operates in North Carolina. The quarry produces 3.2 million tons of construction aggregate annually, according to a press release.

Vulcan has spent more that $3 million with Richmond County businesses and organizations since 2014 and donated more that $233,000 to local schools and community organizations over the same time period.

Contributed photo The staff of Vulcan’s Rockingham Quarry. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_VulcanStaff-3.jpg Contributed photo The staff of Vulcan’s Rockingham Quarry. Contributed photo This map shows the 68-acres the will be added to Vulcan’s mining area in Richmond County. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_VulcanPlanweb-3.jpg Contributed photo This map shows the 68-acres the will be added to Vulcan’s mining area in Richmond County.