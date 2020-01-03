Foods & Moods, a program sponsored by CONNECTIONS: A Family Support Program of Sandhills Center in collaboration with North Carolina Families United, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16 at the First United Methodis Church (Fellowship Hall), 410 E. Washington St. in Rockingham. The program runs from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Molly Koczarski, MS, RDN, LDN FirstHealth of the Carolinas, will present the discussion, and topics will include:

– Learning about the brain chemicals that influence our mood and overall health.

– Discussing different foods that have been found to have a positive effect on our different moods.

– Learning about foods that could be causing depression, anxiety, etc.

– Learning about the benefits of exercise and our moods.

– Discussing some research on the Mediterranean Diet and how it may improve our overall health.

Space is limited. Register by January 13 with Suzanne Maness, via email at: [email protected] or call (910) 627-1769. Lunch and resources will be provided at no cost for registered participants.

How what you eat effects you