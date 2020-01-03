Two charged in

deadly dog attack

LUMBERTON — A husband and wife who owned dogs that killed an elderly woman and mauled two children in 2018 were among 37 people arrested Tuesday during a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office roundup.

Brenda and Carey Walters were arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Esta Currier, 73, of Olivet Church Road in Fairmont, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

They were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center, each under a $10,000 secured bond.

***

Woman facing murder

charges for 3 deaths

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of two children and an adult.

Serenity Rose, 2, Mkenzie McKinney, 10, and Jerry Griffin, 61, were identified Wednesday as victims in a slaying at a home in Greensboro, police spokesman Ron Glenn said in a news release.

Police say officers were called to the home for a welfare check. Officers initially observed an aggravated assault but later said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Brittany McKinney, 28, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder shortly after officers began investigating, Glenn said. It’s unclear whether she had an attorney who could speak for her.

The victim’s causes of death haven’t been announced. Police also didn’t specify what relationship McKinney may have had to each of the victims.

***

Public safety facility

tops list for 2020

HOPE MILLS — Mayor Jackie Warner wants a new public safety building. It’s her top priority for 2020.

The aging, overcrowded police and fire departments, located off Rockfish Road, would require that the Police Department be relocated during construction, but the Fire Department will remain.

Warner said the cost could be more than $12 million, but that figure could change — and the town doesn’t yet have a way to finance the project.

The mayor said town officials hope to pay for the project without raising taxes, which have remained steady since 2014.

***

Roundup nets a

total of 35 arrests

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Eastern District of North Carolina United States Marshal Service, served multiple warrants throughout the county on Tuesday during Operation Hindsight 2020, according to the news release.

The warrants were for involuntary manslaughter, attempted murder, various felonies, various misdemeanors, failure to support child and probation and parole violations.

A total of 35 arrests were recorded.

