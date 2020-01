The Rockingham Fire Department responded to a house fire last night located at 135 Ellen Road. According to the department, there was heavy smoke and fire showing when the responders arrived at about 3 a.m. The Northside Volunteer Fire Department also arrived on the scene to provide mutual aid. Afer an “aggressive fire attack and extensive salvage/overhaul,” the blaze was put down, the report said. Nobody was injured in the fire and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants.

