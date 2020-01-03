Bond doubled for suspect in officer assault

Minit Shop in Maxton was the scene of an assault on Saturday that involved a man beating Maxton Police Officer Michael Ethan Sale. The town is currently looking into alternatives into controlling crime at the store. Minit Shop in Maxton was the scene of an assault on Saturday that involved a man beating Maxton Police Officer Michael Ethan Sale. The town is currently looking into alternatives into controlling crime at the store. Sale Sale Thompson Thompson Wilkins Wilkins

LUMBERTON — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, wanting to send a message that attacks on law enforcement officers will not be tolerated, succeeded in getting the bond raised this week on a suspect in an attack on a Maxton police officer.

The suspect has a long criminal history and recently spent time in prison.

“I can assure the citizens of Maxton that we will work closely with Maxton police to ensure their safety,” Wilkins said. “The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate such actions against anyone, especially a sworn law enforcement officer.”

Officer Michael Ethan Sale was attacked Saturday at the Minit Shop, located at 207 Middle St. in Maxton, after responding to a call at the store. The incident was captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

James Thompson, 34, was arrested and charged with felony assault in the attack on Sale. His initial bond was $75,000, but it doubled after Wilkins complained to a judge. He was still in jail when 2020 arrived under a bond of $150,000.

“After seeing the disturbing video and researching the background and criminal record of James Thompson, I decided to check on the bond that was set,” Wilkins said. “Due to the severity of previous crimes and the unrelenting attack on a law enforcement officer, I asked judicial officials to reconsider the bond as set.”

Thompson has had several run-ins with law enforcement, dating back to July 2001. He served community service after a conviction on two breaking and entering charges, one charge of larceny and an assault charge that occurred in three separate instances from July 2001 to July 2002. All were misdemeanors.

Thompson also served five months in the Robeson County Detention Center after being convicted on one count of felony possession of a controlled substance and one count of felony possession of drug paraphernalia in November 2002.

He also served four years and two months after being convicted on two counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon from an incident in September 2004. After being released in December 2010, he served nine months of post release revocation from May 2011 to February 2012.

Maxton Police Chief John Ruppe said the event has not deterred the department from carrying out its duties.

“They are patrolling and checking businesses as they always do and answering calls,” the police chief said. “We’re going to continue to function as a police department.”

As of Tuesday, Sale was home recuperating, Ruppe said. The chief did not say when Sale, who joined the department on Dec. 18, will return to work.

Ruppe said the Minit Shop and its surrounding area are magnets for crime.

“There have been calls there in the past, and we have been working and continuing to work to improve the quality of the town, and all over,” Ruppe said.

The 31-second video shows Sale walking through a gathering of people in front of the store. As he approaches a person identified as Thompson, Thompson begins punching him. As Sale falls to the ground, the man begins punching him with both fists as some in the crowd chant chant “hit him” and “welcome to the mat, [expletive].” When the officer regains his footing, the assailant runs away.

Sale, who never went for his weapon, pursued him for a short distance.

The officer described his experience in a post on his personal Facebook page.

According to Sale, he answered a call and about six or seven people jumped him. The video, however, only shows one person attacking him. It’s unclear if others did before the video began.

“I fought back as much as I could and broke away to chase after the first person who hit me until my vision became blurry and I couldn’t go any further,” he wrote. “I’m thankful that things didn’t end up as worse as it could’ve been and I thank God for being with me. Thank you to everyone who has called and checked on me. I’m in high spirits and even with what happened I’m ready to go back to work.”

Sale could be seen in the post, with a cut under his eye.

The post was taken down the same day it was made.

“We will be working to assist with cleaning up this particular trouble spot where the attack occurred,” Wilkins said.

“Sadly the profession has lost some respect amongst some, but it will not stop our effort to protect and serve.”

