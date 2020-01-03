Report details fatal Christmas Eve wreck

ROCKINGHAM — Details have emerged on the wreck that claimed the life of Chuck Bowden on Christmas Eve.

According to a wreck report made available Thursday, Halario Aguirre, 67, of Ellerbe was stopped in the turning lane facing northwest on East Broad Avenue near Pickett Street at about 5:14 p.m. on Dec. 24 while Bowden, 38, of Hamlet was travelling in the opposite direction going 45 miles per hour on a motorcycle. Aguirre “failed to see” Bowden and turned left into Bowden’s path which ejected him from his motorcycle, the report states.

Bowden had slowed to 40 miles per hour by the time of impact, leaving 32 feet of skid marks on the road, while Aguirre was travelling at 5 miles per hour and did not slow down prior to impact. Aguirre left no skid marks, the report shows.

Both were taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond. Aguirre suffered minor injuries, while Bowden was killed.

The report states that Aguirre is not suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time, and it is unknown whether Bowden was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Both were tested and the results were pending as of Thursday afternoon.

Aguirre is charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one traffic violation for driving while his license was revoked for a previous impaired driving offense, and one traffic infraction for performing an unsafe move causing a crash.

Aguirre is being held at the Richmond County Jail on $150,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9.

The funeral for Bowden was held Monday at First United Methodist Church in Rockingham. There will be a benefit for Bowden’s family from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5 at Double Vision, located at 640 McNair Rd. in Rockingham.

There will be a cruise in which is open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles starting at 1 p.m. There will be a corn hole tournament with $40 per team entry fee, as well as a 50/50 raffle.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Aguirre has never been incarcerated but was convicted of a Level 5 DWI in December 2018, a misdemeanor, for which he received probation.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

