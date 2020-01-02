Benefit to support family of Chuck Bowden

Chuck Bowden with his two daughters Kaleigh and Kennedi. A benefit is planned to help the family on Sunday in Rockingham. Chuck Bowden with his two daughters Kaleigh and Kennedi. A benefit is planned to help the family on Sunday in Rockingham.

ROCKINGHAM — Family and friends of Chuck Bowden, who was killed in an accident on Christmas Eve, will gather at Double Vision Sunday to raise money for his family.

Charles Alexander “Chuck” Bowden, 38, bartended, bar-backed, and worked security among other functions for the bar — “He was the guy that did everything,” said Richard Robinson, owner of Double Vision who has known Chuck since Robinson was 12 years old. Chuck also worked for the Richmond County Water Department, was a member of First United Methodist Church in Rockingham, is a former volunteer fireman, and was also very involved with the Hamlet Church of God of Prophecy, according to his obituary.

Since his passing, there has been an outpouring of support for his family from those who knew him.

“How do you tell people things are so overwhelming its unbelievable — I think that’s the best adjective: it’s overwhelming the show of support and kindness and the grieving with us,” said Larry Bowden, Chuck’s father. “(The benefit) is a happy time. Chuck was always just a happy kid. He never walked away without smiling at you or saying ‘I love you,’ and he had no problem giving you a hug.”

James White organized the benefit along with Robinson and Evan Carvel. The benefit will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 at Double Vision, located at 640 McNair Rd. in Rockingham. There will be a cruise which is open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles starting at 1 p.m. There will be a corn hole tournament with $40 per team entry fee, as well as a 50/50 raffle. For more information about the benefit, call White at 910-331-0984.

The funds raised will go to the needs of the family, including Chuck’s wife, Kimberly, and daughters, Kaleigh and Kennedi.

“It won’t bring their father back but we just feel compelled to do something for those two kids that woke up without their dad Christmas morning,” said White.

Robinson said the bar will have a DJ both inside and outside, with Caddys Chill and Grill providing food. Robinson has told the family that the benefit could become an annual event.

“They don’t make them like that guy anymore — he was a guy who loved everybody,” Robinson said. “(Chuck) would do anything for anybody, the world has lost an amazing person.”

Chuck’s mother, Patty, said the family is talking amongst each other every day to help cope with the loss.

“We’re all struggling but Chuck would want everyone to know that life is for the living,” she said.

