Dobbins Heights Event Coordinator Sumaya Webster makes friends with one of the horses pulling the sleigh for sleigh rides at the Winter Wonderland event she created for the city.
Fire fighters with the Hamlet Fire Department bear down on an intense flame at the Hamlet Fairgrounds on Wednesday. More than half the fire department took turns fighting a simulated forklift fire and a gas tank fire, which they only do about once a year.
Neil and Catherine Robinette give a dazzling Michael Jackson-inspired performance that had Neil riding a unicycle and doing the moon walk and Catherine spinning in a trapeze ring at this year’s Dancing with the Stars competition benefiting Richmond County Hospice. The couple won the People’s Choice Award given to the favorite of the audience. They were one of the few couples to earn a perfect score from the judges.
Greg McAuley leads a pack of dogs into the forest as part of a hunting trip with a group of veterans as part of Fallen Outdoors, an organization that provides veterans with opportunities for outdoor activities to help them reintegrate back into civilian life.
Fans cheer and crowd surf during the Epicenter performance of Motionless in White in May.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Fire fighters with the Hamlet Fire Department bear down on an intense flame at the Hamlet Fairgrounds on Wednesday. More than half the fire department took turns fighting a simulated forklift fire and a gas tank fire, which they only do about once a year.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Fire fighters with the Hamlet Fire Department bear down on an intense flame at the Hamlet Fairgrounds on Wednesday. More than half the fire department took turns fighting a simulated forklift fire and a gas tank fire, which they only do about once a year.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Neil and Catherine Robinette give a dazzling Michael Jackson-inspired performance that had Neil riding a unicycle and doing the moon walk and Catherine spinning in a trapeze ring at this year’s Dancing with the Stars competition benefiting Richmond County Hospice. The couple won the People’s Choice Award given to the favorite of the audience. They were one of the few couples to earn a perfect score from the judges.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Neil and Catherine Robinette give a dazzling Michael Jackson-inspired performance that had Neil riding a unicycle and doing the moon walk and Catherine spinning in a trapeze ring at this year's Dancing with the Stars competition benefiting Richmond County Hospice. The couple won the People's Choice Award given to the favorite of the audience. They were one of the few couples to earn a perfect score from the judges.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Greg McAuley leads a pack of dogs into the forest as part of a hunting trip with a group of veterans as part of Fallen Outdoors, an organization that provides veterans with opportunities for outdoor activities to help them reintegrate back into civilian life.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Greg McAuley leads a pack of dogs into the forest as part of a hunting trip with a group of veterans as part of Fallen Outdoors, an organization that provides veterans with opportunities for outdoor activities to help them reintegrate back into civilian life.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Fans cheer and crowd surf during the Epicenter performance of Motionless in White in May.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Fans cheer and crowd surf during the Epicenter performance of Motionless in White in May.