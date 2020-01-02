News Briefs

Utility seeks help to

bump internet speed

LUMBERTON — A communications cooperative is asking residents’ help in obtaining grant money that will be used to bring high-speed internet to under-served areas of eastern Robeson County

ATMC, which serves Brunswick and Columbus Counties, is in the process of applying for state grant funding made available through the NC GREAT Grant Program.

In order to submit a successful grant application, ATMC is seeking input from residents and businesses in Robeson County who do not have access to high-speed internet services. Robeson County residents, farmers, and business owners are asked to complete a brief survey that can be found at www.FasterRobeson.com.

***

Job fair now

set for Jan. 15

FAIRMONT — The town of Fairmont and the NC Works Career Center will sponsor a job fair on Jan. 15 at the Heritage Center.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and as many as 25 county and regional employers are expected to be there, according to Commissioner Charles Kemp.

For information, call Kemp at 910-740-0277.

***

School consolidation

the top area story

LUMBERTON — Although The Robesonian presents its Top 10 stories each year chronologically, and not by significance, clearly the biggest news of the year was the June 18 decision by the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County to shutter four small schools and turn a high school into a middle school.

The board’s decision was a way to address a $2 million shortfall and came after consultations with state education officials, and also after the board had already said no to the same plan.

The consolidation, includes the closing of Janie C. Hargrave Elementary in Lumberton, R.B. Dean Elementary in Maxton, Rowland Middle School and Green Grove Elementary, as well turning South Robeson High into a intermediary school.

***

Suspect in mall

shooting arrested

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they’ve arrested a suspect in the shooting at a mall that left a 13-year-old girl dead.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Dontae Laquavious Milton-Black was arrested Wednesday morning. The 18-year-old was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and felony riot. Milton-Black is being held without bond at the Cabarrus County jail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Avenanna Propst, 13, was killed and two juveniles were injured after a fight broke out at the Concord Mills mall northeast of Charlotte.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.