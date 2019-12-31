HAMLET — Four Hamlet police officers were honored Tuesday for actions they took on Dec. 23 to save the life of a elderly woman.

Sgt. C. Talley, Sgt. A. Reagan, Cpl. K. Viana and Officer J. Brown responded to a medical call for service and discovered a 70-year-old woman laying on the floor unconscious while her son was performing CPR, according to Chief Tommy McMasters.

Brown comforted a distraught child that was in the room while Talley, Reagan and Viana took turns performing chest compressions on the woman while waiting for EMS to arrive. She showed no signs of life when the officers arrived. EMS arrived and continued to treat her on the scene and her pulse and breathing soon returned, McMasters recounted.

On Tuesday, the chief presented the four officers with the Hamlet Police Department Life Saving Award as well as a pin bearing a red cross to honor them for their actions.

“These officers were professional by taking control of the scene, displaying empathy for family members present and working together as a team to reach the best outcome possible,” McMasters said. These officers were proactive by not just securing the scene and waiting for EMS to arrive, they were prepared by relying on their training and administering CPR to preserve life.”

Speaking to the officers and their families who came to the ceremony in support, McMasters added, “We don’t you to ever think that we take for granted what y’all do.”

Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton also expressed gratitude for the work of the officers that day.

“We’re glad to have you as a part of the City of Hamlet and hope to have you here for many years to come,” said Blanton. “We’re proud of everything you do day in and day out.”

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Cops-honored.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Hamlet-badge.jpg

Gavin Stone News Editor