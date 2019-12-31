Drunk driver caused two wrecks Christmas Eve, police say

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man is accused of leaving the scene of one accident on Christmas Eve and causing a more severe one further up U.S. 1.

Nicky Todd Cagle, 53, is charged with two traffic infractions for failure to reduce speed, one traffic infraction for possession of an open container of alcohol, and one traffic violation each of driving while impaired and reckless driving.

Incident reports describe a scene in which Cagle was headed north on U.S. 1 roughly 3.9 miles south of Rockingham at about 5:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve when he struck another vehicle. He was traveling at 65 miles per hour while the other was going 60 at the time in a 55 miles per hour zone. The vehicle that was struck pulled onto the shoulder while Cagle allegedly continued on.

A short time later just north of the Hardee’s on U.S. 1, while Cagle was travelling at 70 miles per hour, he collided with a vehicle that was going 35 miles per hour. This caused the vehicle to cross the center lane of a 5-lane road and collide head-on with a truck travelling 60 miles per hour in the opposite direction, the report shows.

The passenger of the second vehicle Cagle rear-ended, David J. Pinchot, 62, of Greensboro, was transported by Richmond County EMS to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte to be treated for “disabling” injuries, according to the report. The driver, Patricia H. Pinchot, 68, was not injured. The Pinchots’ vehicle sustained $20,000 in damage and was disabled.

The driver of the truck the Pinchots’ vehicle collided with, Shalar D. Sellers Jr., 43, was transported to UNC Hospital with “disabling” injuries. Charles David Sellers, 17, of Lilesville, was the lone passenger in the truck and was treated for “evident” injuries at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond, according to the report. The truck sustained $15,000 in damage and was disabled.

The driver of the first vehicle Cagle rear-ended, Allison Q. Swope, 22, of Stoneville, is listed as having “possible” injuries but did not require immediate medical care. Her vehicle sustained $2,000 in damage and it was still operational.

Cagle himself refused medical care. He also refused an alcohol and drug test, but 1st Sgt. Joel Williams estimated that Cagle’s BAC was “well in excess” of three times the legal limit. Cagle’s vehicle, a 2003 Buick, was disabled after the second collision.

Court records show that Cagle told the state trooper on the scene that he had been drinking. The trooper discovered an open container of vodka in Cagle’s vehicle, noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, described Cagle’s eyes as “glassy”, and said Cagle was unsteady on his feet and was mumbling and cursing at the trooper.

On one of the processing documents Cagle was required to sign, a note reads that he was “too impaired to sign.”

Williams said U.S. 1 was closed Christmas Eve for about an hour while crews cleaned up debris.

Cagle’s driving privileges were immediately revoked for 30 days due to his refusal to submit to a drug or alcohol test and he was jailed under a $2,000 secure bond. His first court date is scheduled for Jan. 28.

