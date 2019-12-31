The Top 5 stories that defined 2019 in Richmond County

Haiden Prevatte Haiden Prevatte File photo Pastor Tommy Legrand stands in the Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God in Christ. File photo Pastor Tommy Legrand stands in the Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God in Christ. File photo Terri Robinson in tears at seeing the mural at Hamlet City Lake for the first time which depicts her late husband, Councilman Joe Robinson and their grandchildren. File photo Terri Robinson in tears at seeing the mural at Hamlet City Lake for the first time which depicts her late husband, Councilman Joe Robinson and their grandchildren.

Each passing year brings with it new possibilities for growth and change. As 2019 comes to a close, we take a look back at the news and events that defined life in Richmond County. Here are excerpts from the top five stories that made 2019 what it was:

No. 5 — Man saves child attacked by dog

Haiden Prevatte, 6, had just gotten dropped off by the school bus on Billy Covington Road when two dogs attacked her. David Covington, 72, a volunteer fireman and board member with the Northside Volunteer Fire Department, was stopped behind the bus and sprung into action.

Covington got out of his car and grabbed what he called a “perfectly shaped” stick out of a nearby ditch and began yelling at the dogs and beating them with the stick to try to scare them away, one of them briefly turning to attack him. He eventually scared the dogs off, all while the school bus was still stopped and other bystanders had gathered.

“Sometimes you’re in the right place at the right time,” said Covington, who has been involved with the fire department for over 40 years. “You just jump out and do what you’ve got to do.”

Covington, and other bystanders including the bus driver, stayed with Haiden until authorities arrived, according to her mother, Candas Prevatte.

Prevatte said the bus got to the stop early and she only saw the aftermath of the attack. She said if it weren’t for Covington stepping in, Haiden might not be alive.

“She’s doing OK,” Prevatte said. “My respects go to that gentleman that saved my daughter’s life.”

No. 4 — Honoring a spiritual leader for 50 years of service

It took three tries, but Tommy Legrand said he finally listened when God told him to return to Richmond County to preach.

He moved to Rockingham in December 1968 and started the Temple of Prayer in February the next year. In spring, he began preaching on the street all over the county.

“All I had was my Bible, I didn’t have no P.A. system or nothing like that,” Legrand said.

In the summer of 1969, while preaching on the street in south Hamlet, he said a woman asked him to pray for her sick baby, so he did. The baby perked up right away, Legrand claimed, and the woman asked him to run a revival for the community which lasted for five weeks.

This was the beginning of a 50-year career as pastor of the Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, which grew from a 20 feet by 40 feet building to a complex on Thomas Street in south Hamlet that now includes the Southview Learning Center, Faith Academy, and the Prayer and Faith Temple (PFT) Food Pantry and the PFT Family Life Center. The church honored Legrand for his 50th anniversary with a special service.

Legrand was instrumental in the effort to get the ruins of the Imperial Foods plant torn down following the fire that killed 25 people.

No. 3 — Epicenter Festival leaves Rockingham

The next Epicenter Festival will be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway after one year at the Rockingham Festival Grounds, the festival’s promoter, Danny Wimmer Presents, announced Wednesday evening.

In their announcement on social media, the festival listed the benefits provided by the Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Rock City Campgrounds which include “nearby lodging, increased camping and convenient travel — giving you more time to rock out all weekend long.”

A spokesperson for the festival added in an email that the move was in response to input from fans.

“The No. 1 request we received from the fans was to move the festival to Charlotte … and we listened,” the spokesperson said. The festival will feature Metallica in May 2020, according to an announcement made Thursday afternoon.

No. 2 — Historic center renamed after leaders

The Leak Street Cultural Center has a new name to reflect the couple that has been the face of it for decades: The James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center.

Richmond County officials and community leaders, many of whom are alumni of the center, gathered on the lawn to pay tribute to J.C. and Ruth Watkins for a lifetime of service to the community. J.C. Watkins, 95, also announced that the Center has received a $150,000 grant for renovations.

“Wherever he went he made people proud to be around him, and he was and is a good man, as is Mrs. Watkins a good woman,” said Mayor Steve Morris at the ceremony. “He worked tirelessly for Civil Rights changes and all less fortunate people no matter their race. He always lifts people up and not tears [sic] them down.”

In his remarks, Watkins lamented that that the community around the Center, now bearing his name, is beginning to return to the state it was in back in those days.

“It’s beginning to look again like it did 50 years ago and I don’t like it, but we’re going to try to do something about it,” Watkins said. “I’m going to work for you until the day is done, and I don’t know when that is but I thank God for allowing me this space.”

Ruth, as former students and loved ones crowded around for hugs, said she was “very, very happy” about the name change.

“Many people we taught here … went on to higher things,” she said. “We wanted to inspire them to continue to learn.”

No. 1 — Mural honors a community leader taken too soon

The new mural at the Hamlet City Lake was finished in September and in a surprise — planned between the artist and city manager — bears the likeness of late Councilman Joe Robinson, who passed on Aug. 19 at age 60.

Robinson was appointed to the Hamlet City Council in June following the resignation of Councilman Johnathan Buie and sworn in on July 12. The mural, painted by local artist Stuart Carmichael, depicts Robinson as he was on Sunday, Aug. 18, dressed in a sport coat with gold buttons, walking around the lake with his three grandchildren. His grandchildren, 7-year-old Penelope, 2-year-old Hawthorn and 5-year-old Annalynn are also shown as they were that day: playing with a black swan with white spots they named the “Hamlet Hen.”

“It was the last best day we spent together,” said Terri Robinson, Joe’s wife of 32 years who didn’t know her husband would be included in the mural.

Since he retired from the postal service on May 31 after a roughly 20-year career, Robinson and his wife began walking around the lake picking up trash every day. Terri said he had big plans for the lake and for Hamlet overall.

“When people would come into Hamlet, he wanted them to be proud of it,” she said.

