Woman struck, killed by train

ROCKINGHAM — A woman was struck and killed by a train in the early morning hours Monday.

Jennifer Outlaw, 26, of Rockingham was found dead at the scene near the railroad crossing of Biltmore Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The train’s operators told investigators that they saw a person (Outlaw) walking on the tracks and sounded their horn multiple times but they did not get off the tracks, said Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge.

Gulledge added that at this point in the investigation there is “nothing suggesting it was an intentional act” by Outlaw to be hit by the train.

The call came in at about 12:38 a.m. Monday. The train was CSXT Lead Engine 3088.

CSX could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_RCDJ_logo-6.jpg

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]