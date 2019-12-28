New Briefs

20-year-old gets

charged in shooting

FAIRMONT — A Fairmont man is facing charges after being arrested Tuesday in relation to a recent shooting.

James Bristow, 20, has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Bristow was jailed under $100,000 bond.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Dec. 20 when Bristow met Markel Albritton. Albritton had agreed to meet Bristow to sell an item. After inspecting the item, Bristow reached in his pocket, pulled out a small-caliber handgun and shot Albritton in the face at point-blank range. The bullet entered his right cheek and lodged in the back of his neck.

Albritton was treated and later released from the UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

***

Baby delivered

after heart attack

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman gave birth to a baby girl just five days after suffering what doctors described as a rare type of heart attack, officials said.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said in a news release on Friday that Brittany Little, 29, and eight months pregnant with her third child, suffered a spontaneous coronary artery dissection on Nov. 3. It’s described as a type of heart attack that occurs when the lining of the artery starts to tear and unravel.

According to the news release, cardiologists at a hospital in Hickory performed emergency stenting of the left main coronary artery. However, Little went into cardiac arrest during the procedure and officials decided to send her 73 miles east to Wake Forest Baptist.

***

Relay for Life

moved to May 16

ELIZABETHTOWN — Relay for Life of Bladen County has changed its main date to May 16.

Mary Williams, the county’s organizer, said, “We have had to go back and forth with the Relay date.”

In October, Relay was targeting a late April date. Following a November meeting, the date was announced as May 2.

The new date is the weekend after Mother’s Day, and also the date of the 42nd annual White Lake Water Festival.

***

Social media helps

locate stolen trailer

LUMBERTON — According to a Lumberton pastor, a stolen trailer was quickly found thanks to social media.

Hector Miray, the pastor at Vertical Church, said the trailer went missing around Dec. 20 and police were notified. Information was also placed on Facebook.

Miray said the trailer was located within an hour of the message on Piney Grove Road in Lumberton.

The trailer contained items the church uses for its children’s church ministry, and all of the items were still in the trailer.

Police have not made an arrest.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.

