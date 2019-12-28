The county’s Christmas clean-up

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A dump truck drops a load off at the Richmond County dump site on Friday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A dump truck drops a load off at the Richmond County dump site on Friday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A discarded Christmas tree lays among the garbage at the Richmond County dump site. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A discarded Christmas tree lays among the garbage at the Richmond County dump site.

ROCKINGHAM — After Santa makes his rounds on Christmas Eve and families across Richmond County open their gifts and finish their feasts, the county’s and cities’ own “elves” pay their visit to every home to clean up the mess.

Next week, the only interruption in garbage services will be on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Rockingham’s solid waste staff was off from Dec. 24th to Dec. 26th and picked up on Friday’s usual routes, but next week each pickup location will be serviced twice, according to Public Works Director Richard Haugen.

In Hamlet, trash pickup on Wednesday and Thursday this week were moved back a day, with some staff working a half-day Thursday to avoid having to work on the weekend, according to Public Works Director Billy Stubbs. Stubbs said the holiday period usually brings in about twice as much garbage as usual.

“It’s an extra work load,” he said. Stubbs urged the public to be patient with them until things slow down the week after New Year’s Day.

Because of the cities being closed on Thursday, the county dump site saw a higher volume of trash, said Jerry Austin, director of public works for the county.

“Over the few days following Christmas we see a slight increase in the amount of waste collected at our convenience sites, most of this is due to being closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to allow our employees the opportunity to spend time with their family and friends over the holiday,” Austin said. “We also see an increase in drop offs from those citizens within the city limits that prefer to dispose of waste prior to city services resuming.”

To keep up with the increased demand for trash pickup, Austin said the drivers that service convenience sites will alter their schedules to account for extra time it will take to pick up from the busiest locations.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A dump truck drops a load off at the Richmond County dump site on Friday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_7577.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A dump truck drops a load off at the Richmond County dump site on Friday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A discarded Christmas tree lays among the garbage at the Richmond County dump site. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_7585.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A discarded Christmas tree lays among the garbage at the Richmond County dump site.

