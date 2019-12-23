Hamlet adopts local family in need

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Hamlet Police Department helps load presents into the Miller family’s car on Monday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Hamlet Police Department helps load presents into the Miller family’s car on Monday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dasan Boone, 14, center, and his sister, Zarya Rardin, 10, left in orange, load their Christmas gifts into their car on Monday with the help of the Hamlet Police Department. The gifts were donated Hamlet city staff. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dasan Boone, 14, center, and his sister, Zarya Rardin, 10, left in orange, load their Christmas gifts into their car on Monday with the help of the Hamlet Police Department. The gifts were donated Hamlet city staff.

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet “adopted” a family for Christmas that has been through a great deal of hardship over the last four years and sent them home with a haul of presents and needed items.

Hamlet Police Chief Tommy McMasters came to the city ahead of the holiday season looking for a way to support a local family in need. Richmond County Schools partnered with the Department of Social Services to identify the Miller family of Hamlet and over the last several weeks city staff has collected money, canned goods and some specific items the family requested.

The children, Dasan Boone, 14, and his sister, Zarya Rardin, 10, began opening their gifts Monday: dish detergent, pencils, toothbrushes and deodorant — the rest to be saved for Christmas Day, as mandated by their grandmother and caregiver, Tammy Miller.

Miller has been raising Dasan and Zarya since their mother abandoned them four years ago. “They’re beautiful children,” she said. This Christmas has been their hardest yet financially, according to Miller.

“It means the world to us we really appreciate the school system and the Hamlet Police Department,” said Miller. “We wish everyone a Merry Christmas.”

Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton said he was very excited the city was able to help out the family and that he hopes they are able to expand in the future. This is the first time the City of Hamlet has adopted a family in this way.

“I wish we could do more, it’s very heart-wrenching to see people that have so little and so many people that need help,” Blanton said. “It’s hard to single out and just pick one.”

