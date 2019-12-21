Calling all gamers to compete in tournament at RCC

Professional Gamer Playing and Winning in First-Person Shooter Online Video Game on His Personal Computer. Footage Fade out into Bokeh. Room Lit by Neon Lights in Retro Arcade Style. Cyber Sport Championship. Professional Gamer Playing and Winning in First-Person Shooter Online Video Game on His Personal Computer. Footage Fade out into Bokeh. Room Lit by Neon Lights in Retro Arcade Style. Cyber Sport Championship.

Hamlet, N.C. – Choose your game, says Richmond Community College. The College has partnered with SWELL (STEM Wellness Empowering Lifelong Learners) to host a gaming tournament on Jan. 18 at the Cole Auditorium.

The G.R.E.A.T. Gaming Tournament will include Madden 19, FORTNITE and Smash Bros. Players must choose one game and can only compete in one tournament.

This is a one-on-one tournament with cash prizes going to the first- and second-place player in each tournament.

Cost to enter is $20 per player. Admission for spectators to the tournament is $2. All proceeds from the tournament go to the Summer STEAM Camps (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Camps held at RichmondCC.

“Our goal is to provide high quality, affordable extracurricular STEAM activities for students in Richmond and Scotland counties,” said Cynthia Reeves, Associate Dean of Grants and Special Projects at the College. “Fundraisers such as the gaming tournament, along with grants and individual and corporate donations help ensure that cost is not a barrier to participation in the camps.”

Jeff Epps, co-founder of SWELL added, “Even though I am now retired from Richmond Community College, I am still committed to ensuring that every student gets access to a college education before he or she graduates high school. These camps not only expose students to science, technology, engineering and mathematics, but they also expose students to the college experience here on RichmondCC’s campus.”

Players will check in for the tournament on Jan. 18 between 8 and 8:45 a.m. Tournament play begins at 9 a.m. and will end by 4 p.m. PS4 consoles will be provided for FORTNITE and Madden. Nintendo Switches will be provided for Smash Bros. No outside equipment will be allowed.

For more information or to register online, visit: www.richmondcc.edu/gameon. Paper registration forms are also available by calling (910) 410-1817.

