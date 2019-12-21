Free Christmas shoe boxes for all kids on Sunday

The congregation at Place of Grace is ready for the holidays. The congregation at Place of Grace is ready for the holidays.

ROCKINGHAM — Everyone in the community is invited to come enjoy the Sunday service at the Place of Grace campus and leave with not only a great message, but also a special gift for the kids.

“We have over 800 shoeboxes to give away,” explained Place of Grace founder Pastor Gary Richardson. “And they are all free to kids of all ages.”

The shoeboxes are not filled with shoes, rather arts and crafts and school supplies, and personal items.

“Every one has a Christmas gift inside,” said Richardson.

The holiday gifts are just an extension of what Place of Grace does best: Help people who could use it.

“When I founded Place of Grace I did it to help our community with a hand out,” said the Pastor.

That was back in 2003, and it all started out as a tent mission. The congregation has grown considerably, and now the Place of Grace operates in what used to be a middle school in the Rockingham school district.

To put together all these gifts took more than just the Place of Grace’s congregation. According to the pastor, many in the local community, from businesses to organizations to students donated to the cause.

And Place of Grace affiliate, Congregational Holiness Church out of Griffen, Georgia, really came through donating 600 shoeboxes filled with gifts.

“My hat goes off to Bishop Charles Hanson, World Missionary Director Scotty Paul and Mission USA Director Matthew Turner for the help we received,” said Richardson.

Located at 252 School Street, services will be held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.

“Come on out, attend a service, and go home with a shoe box,” encouraged Richardson.

Place of Grace making sure everyone has a gift this holiday season

RCDJ Staff

